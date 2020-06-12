Armed robbers run after gun fired during struggle at Winston-Salem jewelry store, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Armed robbers ran away after a gun was fired at a Winston-Salem jewelry store, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 8:33 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the robbery at M&M Ltd Jewelry at 127 Oakwood Drive.

Store personnel told police that two men forced their way into the store. One of them had a handgun.

When the worker tried to grab a firearm for protection, a struggle ensued, and the firearm went off.

After the gunshot, both suspects ran out of the store.

No one was hurt.

Police say they were last seen heading north on Oakwood Drive.

Winston-Salem Police Department anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.