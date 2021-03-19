Armed robber asaults clerk at Greensboro convenience store; police seek help identifying suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was caught on surveillance cameras robbing a Greensboro Circle K. Now, officers want help putting a name to the face.

At about 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a robbery at the Circle K at 621 Green Valley Road.

The robber reportedly had a knife and came behind the counter to assault the clerk. He escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance images showing the person responsible.

Police are now asking for help identifying suspects.

The robber is described as a white man, about 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a white hat with a Mercedes-Benz logo, a dark-colored sweater, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.