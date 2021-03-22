Armed crowd tries to get into Randolph Health after Asheboro shooting victim taken to hospital

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A crowd tried to force their way into Randolph Health after a patient, who had been shot in Asheboro, was rushed in, according to police.

At about 7:18 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the shooting at the C Store on the 400 block of East Salisbury Street.

Shortly after receiving the call, police found out that a person had been shot.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Kalil Jabri Cuthrell, of Asheboro. He had been shot twice.

Police took lifesaving measures until EMS could arrive and take the victim to Randolph Health. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office was on scene to help with crowd control.

Cuthrell is in serious but stable condition. He was flown to another hospital better equipped to handle serious trauma, according to police.

Shortly after the victim arrived at Randolph Health, police responded to a report of multiple people trying to get into the medical center. Some people in the crowd were allegedly passing around a gun.

Troopers, Randolph County deputies, Ramseur police, Randleman police and Asheboro police all responded to Randolph Health and secured the area.

No shots were fired at the hospital, and police emphasized that this was not an active shooter situation. Patients were never in danger.

Police have not identified a suspect in this case, but they believe it was not a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Asheboro Police Department Det. Rippey at (336) 626-1300 ext. 317 or ext. 316 or you can leave your information with Randolph County Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.