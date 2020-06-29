‘Armed and dangerous’ Reidsville man arrested after shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after a person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:40 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Bluejay Road in Reidsville.

At the scene, deputies found the victim who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Romeo Kalil Pye, 25, of Reidsville, was taken into custody and received a $150,000 bond.

While deputies searched for him, Pye was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.