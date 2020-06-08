‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after allegedly shooting, killing cousin in Green Level

GREEN LEVEL, N.C. — A man faces charges after allegedly killing his cousin in Green Level, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:49 p.m. on May 31, deputies responded to a shooting on the 2100 block of James Boswell Road in Green Level.

At the scene, they found 29-year-old Lavarus Deleon Atwater dead. He had been shot to death.

Deputies determined they had probable cause to charge Atwater’s cousin Rahmil Dimitris Ingram, 27, of Chapel Hill, with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office is now asking for the public’s help finding Ingram.

Deputies warn that Ingram is considered “armed and dangerous.” The public is directed not to approach him.

Ingram is reportedly known to frequent Alamance, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties.

If anyone has seen him or know his whereabouts call 911 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.