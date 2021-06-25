Are you ready to defy gravity? Tickets for Wicked now on sale for Greensboro’s inaugural Broadway season at Tanger Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announces that tickets to Wicked are on sale now.

Wicked is the first Broadway show to run on the Tanger Center stage. It will be running from October 6-24, 2021.

Tickets can be found at the Tanger Center website and ticketmaster.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Wicked is the 5th longest running show in Broadway history.

For more information about Wicked, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.