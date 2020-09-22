Archdale stay-at-home mom plans to use part of $1,000 lottery win to buy her son a birthday present

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Kimberly Douglas, of Archdale, is planning on using part of her $1,000 lottery win to buy her son a Nintendo Switch for his birthday, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Douglas, a stay-at-home mom, bought a $10 Jackpot 7’s ticket Friday at Circle K on North Main Street in Archdale.

“I thought I won $100 but then Iooked at it again and saw it was a $1,000,” said Douglas as she claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Greensboro Claim Center.

She became one of four North Carolinians who have won $1,000 prizes during the first week of the game.

The fourth winning ticket was sold Sunday at Carlie C’s IGA on North Main Street in Hope Mills.

Douglas said she planned to use some of the money to buy a “great gift,” a Nintendo Switch, for her son’s birthday at the end of the month.