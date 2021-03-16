Archdale shooting leaves bullets lodged in family’s home

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Worry, fear and need for a feeling of safety.

People living in an Archdale neighborhood say their nerves are rattled after three recent shootings.

The most recent one hapened Sunday night off of Eden Terrace.

The detective on the case told FOX8 officers are going to increase patrols in the area.

The first step is trying to protect families like the one who spent the afternoon with us pointing out every bullet lodged in and around their property.

In the brick, on the lawn, through the garage and into windshields, every place an Archdale family found bullets outside their Eden Terrace home Sunday night.

“It’s totally, totally unacceptable,” said Mayor Bert Stone.

Mayor Stone doesn’t like what’s happening in her city or the stories families are sharing about their fears.

“I hate to hear things like that,” Mayor Stone stated.

Mayor Stone has led the city for 20 years and says she’s never seen so much violence. She blames society and a disregard for human life.

“It’s very distressing to hear something like that going on in our community,” Mayor Stone told us.

The family we spent the day with was too fearful to be on camera but wanted everyone to see how their lives are being effected and their neighbors.

“We want our citizens to be safe and feel comfortable,” Mayor Stone said.

Police tell us bullets hit homes up and down the street this weekend.

Mayor Stone wants people to know she and every city leader are looking out for the people living here.

Police have not made any arrests in Sunday’s shooting. They did tell us a victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

This investigation is still active.