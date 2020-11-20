Archdale police investigating fatal hit-and-run

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Archdale police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened Friday morning, according to a news release.

Officers were called to South Main Street near the Guil-Rand Fire Department at 5:16 a.m. on a report of a hit-and-run involving a car and a moped.

The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car involved, a 1994 Buick Century, was located in a front yard in the 10000 block of South Main Street unoccupied.

The moped driver’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Archdale police at (336) 434-3134.