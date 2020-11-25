Archdale police identify, charge driver after fatal hit-and-run

ARCHDALE, N.C. — The Archdale Police Department have identified and charged the driver of the deadly hit-and-run that happened on Friday, according to an Archdale Police Department news release.

The hit-and-run happened on South Main Street near the Guil-Rand Fire Department.

The driver, Brandy Nicole Woods, 32, of Randleman, was arrested without incident on Wednesday for:

one count of involuntary manslaughter

one count of felony hit-and-run

one count of reckless driving to endanger

one count of driving with license revoked

one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

one count of failure to maintain lane control

Woods was taken before Magistrate Bennett and given a $100,000 secure bond and a Nov. 30 first appearance in Randolph County Court.

The victim who died on scene has been identified as Edwin Shane Riley, 57, of Archdale.

The investigation determined that Riley had no contributing circumstances that led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call the Archdale Police Department at (336) 434-3134 or Crimestoppers at (336) 861-STOP (7867).