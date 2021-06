A person of interest in a stabbing that happened Wednesday in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed several times in the lobby of the Red Roof Inn of Archdale on Wednesday night.

Officers got the call around 10:26 p.m. and found the victim. Guilford County EMS took the victim to the hospital.

Witnesses were interviewed and officers are currently investigating, and they have a photo of the suspect, but no other information will be released at this time.