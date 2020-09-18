Archdale man arrested, charged with exploitation of a minor

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Archdale man was arrested and charged with four counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) started an investigation after they received information that Steven Tate, 54, of Archdale, possessed and distributed numerous child pornography files.

On Thursday, a search warrant for his home was obtained and executed by the RCSO.

As a result of evidence found during the execution of the search warrant, Tate was taken into custody with the assistance of The US Department of Homeland Security.

He was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause for charges of four counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is currently being held under a $100,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional charges will be forthcoming.