Archdale city leaders move forward with plan for the future after pandemic stalled efforts

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Months after COVID-19 halted planning for the future, Archdale city leaders are moving forward with their vision to develop and grow the city.

“We just don’t really have a sense of place in Archdale. Archdale is a young city. It doesn’t really have a traditional downtown that we can redevelop and work around,” City Manager Zeb Holden said.

Greenways, a town center and a welcoming, diverse community are all goals in Archdale’s draft comprehensive plan that details growth and development over the next two decades.

“Try to set the groundwork for what’s to come,” Holden said.

That groundwork started last spring and included workshops with the public to get their thoughts on how the city should grow.

“This ongoing comprehensive planning effort has probably lingered on several months further than it would have should COVID not have been involved,” Holden said.

Archdale is on an upward trend and Holden’s goal is to attract more people, small business owners and commercial businesses to the area. People like Monica Moyer.

Monica, who lives in Greensboro, opened Archdale Bakery a few months ago.

“I’m kind of new to Archdale myself. When I first found out about Archdale I was like, oh OK, but it’s a beautiful city, quiet, the community is really good,” Moyer said.

Even though she opened her business during the pandemic, Moyer says she’s felt a tremendous amount of support from the community.

“I get a lot of people coming from out of town saying ‘I’ve heard so much about Archdale’ and they think it’s far away but it’s just a few steps from High Point. I really like the area and me and my husband have been exploring different things around here,” Moyer said.

It’s a mindset that Holden is confident will carry the city into the future.

“Archdale is going to grow and we want to be prepared for it,” Holden said.

Archdale City Council will vote on the draft comprehensive plan on December 15.