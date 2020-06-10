Archaeologists gathering information about unmarked graves of African-Americans at High Point cemetery

HIGH POINT, N.C. — They have been lost for decades and now the High Point community is working to find them.

Local historians estimate at least 50 unmarked graves lay within the so-called “colored section” of Oakwood Cemetery.

Since Monday, archaeologists have been at Oakwood Cemetery trying to gather information so they can help local historians piece missing parts of history together. Some of the people buried there consist of slaves, freedmen, all the way to prominent black High Point business owners and entrepreneurs.

The commonality other than color is that each of them meant something to someone.

“Edmondson, I know a couple of family members. They were very prominent in High Point,” said Phyllis Bridges, a historian at Yalik’s African American Art & Cultural Movement.

Bridges said getting more information about this cemetery is so descendants can better understand their family tree and to fill out a more complete story of High Point’s past.

“It’s like the who’s who of early High Point — black High Point,” she said.

And that’s the question, who is who?

Black people were buried in this section of Oakwood from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s.

But over the years, some of their tombs have been misplaced.

“Right now we’re mainly just wanting to know how many people are buried here altogether,” Bridges said.

TheCity of High Point hired New South Associates, an archaeological team, to help find where some of the people are.

“Using ground-penetrating radar to map unmarked graves in a cemetery,” said Maeve Herrick, a geophysical archaeologist.

Sending radar waves to the ground that signals whether something lies beneath the surface

“I just walked over one and barely moved the pine straw and there was a WWI ledger,” said John Kimes, geophysical specialist.

City of High Point officials said the Historic Preservation Commission applied for a grant in March 2019 so that this project could happen. The grant was approved for $3,200.

Bridges hopes this project does something for the black families whose histories have been wilted with the dark past of slavery and segregation. As some of these graves sit just inches away from a Confederates-only section.

“I have come across some research stating that some African-Americans were buried too close to that section and they were dug up and placed somewhere else, but where we don’t know,” Bridges said.

But she has not forgotten about the loved ones buried here.

“Annie Pitts. She was a former slave, one of High Point’s early founders — the Welch family. She’s buried here,” Bridges said. “She was considered of the most-wealthiest person in High Point around 1935.”

She has been making it a point to connect the living with those who’ve passed.

“I met her (Pitts) great-great-great-great grandson right after I started this project. They live in Winston-Salem,” she said.

She is hoping people who see this sign remember one thing.

“We were businesspeople. We were property owners. We were respected in the community. We were family people just like any other group of people,” she said.

The City of High Point was financially responsible for covering 60 percent of this project. The grant covered the remainder of the 40 percent.