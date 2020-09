Arby’s is now selling three of its sliced meats by the pound or half pound at nine Atlanta-area locations.

The restaurant says COVID-19 sparked the idea since people can get the items right from the drive-thru.

The cost is about $5 for a half pound and $9 for a pound.

And the options include turkey, ham and corned beef.

For now, this is a trial run that will end later this month.