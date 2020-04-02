Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You count and today is the day to make it known! April 1st is Census Day.

Cities all over the Piedmont Triad have spent months campaigning to make sure you and other in your community are accurately represented.

You can take the census online at 2020census.gov.

There's even an option to take it over the phone or on paper.

Census teams will not help people fill out the census in person until further notice due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Organizations decided to take their street campaigns to social media.

"There will be a lot of census blasts going on," said Tammy Absher, director of business and community development of Lexington.

Places like Lexington, Guilford County and Forsyth County are posting videos, pictures and other information just to make sure you still know the importance of Census Day.

"It's even more important now than ever because we know that federal dollars are distributed based on population," Absher said.

Tiffany White, over the Forsyth County Complete Count Committee, said this federal funding is vital, especially during emergencies like this global pandemic.

"For all kinds of community services including emergency services which are so vitally important right now.

Health care and food assistance programs which more and more people are relying on at this time," White said.

This is why it's important for your population count to be as accurate as possible.

"You know we're encourage people to show it to your children, talk to your children about the importance of it," Absher said.

A lot of communities like the City of Lexington planned to do different events in the neighborhoods.

They're hoping to circle back to those once the "stay at home restrictions" are lifted.

They want to make sure even the people without access to a phone or computer are counted before the August deadline.