Applications for Low Income Energy Assistance Program being accepted

Applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), a federally-funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills, are now being accepted.

Households may apply up until March 31 or until funds are exhausted.

Households that meet the following criteria may be eligible:

  • Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.
  • Meet an income test.
  • Have reserves at or below $2,250.
  • Be responsible for its heating costs.

Eligibility

The following chart describes the Low Income Energy Assistance Eligibility Requirements.

Eligibility RequirementWhat’s NeededHow Often
IdentityID, Contact with someone knowledgeable of your situation.At application
AddressLease, rental agreement, any other shelter expenses, contact with someone knowledgeable of your situation.At application or situation, if moving
Citizenship/ Alien StatusVerification of citizenship/alien status via Immigration and Naturalization Service.At application
Social Security NumberValid social security card or number.At application
Earned Income: Wages/Self-EmploymentWage stubs, tax forms contacting employer.At application
Unearned Income: Public Benefits/ Private Retirement Benefits/Trust, etc.Documents from provider, award letter.At application
Assets/ResourcesOwnership and tax records – bank and court documents.At application
Heating ExpenseCopy of bills.At application

How to Apply

Contact your local Department of Social Services for the application dates and for additional information on LIEAP.

For more information, contact your local Department of Social Services or the NC Division of Social Services.

