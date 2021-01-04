Applications for Low Income Energy Assistance Program being accepted

Applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), a federally-funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills, are now being accepted.

Households may apply up until March 31 or until funds are exhausted.

Households that meet the following criteria may be eligible:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.

Meet an income test.

Have reserves at or below $2,250.

Be responsible for its heating costs.

Eligibility

The following chart describes the Low Income Energy Assistance Eligibility Requirements.

Eligibility Requirement What’s Needed How Often Identity ID, Contact with someone knowledgeable of your situation. At application Address Lease, rental agreement, any other shelter expenses, contact with someone knowledgeable of your situation. At application or situation, if moving Citizenship/ Alien Status Verification of citizenship/alien status via Immigration and Naturalization Service. At application Social Security Number Valid social security card or number. At application Earned Income: Wages/Self-Employment Wage stubs, tax forms contacting employer. At application Unearned Income: Public Benefits/ Private Retirement Benefits/Trust, etc. Documents from provider, award letter. At application Assets/Resources Ownership and tax records – bank and court documents. At application Heating Expense Copy of bills. At application

How to Apply

Contact your local Department of Social Services for the application dates and for additional information on LIEAP.

For more information, contact your local Department of Social Services or the NC Division of Social Services.