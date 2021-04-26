Apple committed to NC in the long term, Gov. Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) and other state leaders spoke early Monday about Apple’s new campus in RTP which is expected to have an economic impact in the billions.

Cooper said in just the last two months, 10 companies have announced thousands of new jobs in the state.

“But this may be the biggest of them all,” Cooper said.

Early Monday, Apple announced it would build its first entirely new campus in more than 20 years in Wake County.

“I want to welcome Apple to the RTP in Wake County, North Carolina, and we are excited to have them,” the governor said.

The tech giant will invest more than a billion dollars to build the campus in Research Triangle Park and generate more than 3,000 jobs.

Those jobs will have an average pay of $185,000 a year.

Cooper said the campus will generate $1.5 billion in economic impact every year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told Cooper the repeal of HB2 and the sunsetting of HB142 were vital in the company’s decision to come to North Carolina.

Apple’s leaders said the announcement is part of a $430 billion plan to add more than 20,000 jobs across the country in the next five years.

“At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to U.S. innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” said Cook.

State commerce officials said Monday the primary competition for this project, which was known as “Project Bear,” was Ohio. However, they noted a number of other states were considered.

Apple currently employs about 1,100 people in North Carolina and opened its first store in the state in 2002 in Durham. The company would retain those jobs as part of the agreement with the state.

In 2018, CBS 17 reported Apple was eyeing the Triangle for a new campus. At the end of the year, the company announced it had chosen Austin, Texas. State officials said despite the decision at the time, they were still talking to the company about a significant investment in North Carolina in the future.

CBS 17 reported that Cooper met with Tim Cook, who graduated from Duke, when he came to the state that year to give a commencement address at the university.

The development follows a series of significant jobs announcements for the Triangle in recent weeks.

Last month, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies said it would create 725 jobs in Wake County and announced plans to invest $2 billion. More than 1,000 jobs could also come to Durham after Google announced company executives had picked the city for Google Cloud’s new engineering hub.