Appeals court upholds Texas abortion restrictions during coronavirus pandemic

Demonstrators shout slogans and hold banners in an abortion rights rally outside of the Supreme Court as the justices hear oral arguments in the June Medical Services v. Russo case on March 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. A federal judge has blocked a Texas executive order banning non-essential medical procedures from limiting abortion access during the coronavirus outbreak, a win for abortion rights activists as the fight over abortion rights intersects with the worsening pandemic. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

A federal appeals court Tuesday ruled in favor of Texas and allowed an executive order that restricts abortion access during the coronavirus pandemic to remain in effect.

A 2-1 panel of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals wiped away a lower court opinion that had blocked the order and said it was taking the “drastic and extraordinary” step because the lower court ignored state emergency health regulations.

The case could ultimately be headed to the Supreme Court. Planned Parenthood, a plaintiff in the case, told the appeals court Tuesday that if it didn’t rule on abortion issue related to the pandemic by close of business, the group would go directly to the Supreme Court Wednesday morning to seek relief.

Such an appeal could pull the justices into a clash between abortion right supporters, decrying what they see as politicians exploiting a health care crisis for political points and a slew of conservative state officials arguing that bans on elective abortions and other medical procedures are necessary to help preserve medical supplies while hospitals battle Covid-19.

In its ruling Tuesday, the appeals court said Texas is allowed to implement its emergency measures.

“The bottom line is this: when faced with a society-threatening epidemic, a state may implement emergency measures that curtail constitutional rights so long as the measures have at least some ‘real or substantial relation’ to the public health crisis and are not ‘beyond all question, a plain, palpable invasion of rights secured by the fundamental law,'” the majority held.

Gov. Greg Abbott last month barred “all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately necessary” to preserve patients’ life and health effective immediately.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton later specified that “any type of abortion that is not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother” was included in the order, prompting a challenge from state abortion providers and national abortion rights groups last week.