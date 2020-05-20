Appeals court overturns convictions in Jonesville officer slaying

JONESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court has overturned the convictions of a man accused of being the getaway driver in an alleged robbery attempt that led to the slaying of a police officer nearly 25 years ago.

Marc Peterson Oldroyd was driving by when an alleged co-conspirator shot Jonesville Police Sgt. Gregory Keith Martin in 1996.

Oldroyd eventually pleaded guilty in 2014 to second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

But the court says the crime of robbery requires a specific victim, and Oldroyd’s indictment described them as simply “Huddle House employees.”

It sent the case back to court for a new indictment.