Apartment management company nearly doubles rent for Kernersville tenants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — People are staying at home and practicing social distancing.

But some people at Springbrook Apartments in Kernersville might not have a home to stay in much longer.

A company based in Charlotte bought the complex earlier this year. That's when tenants say rent started to rise.

One woman shared with FOX8 the letter she received from the company that shows her original $415 a month rent being increased to $663. If she doesn't sign a new lease, then she will have to pay $763 a month.

“I manage a restaurant in Kernersville, and it’s hard enough as it is now,” said renter Kristina Ferrell.

Ferrell is running out of options.

Rebecca Lewis received similar news.

“It’s not fair...at all," Lewis said. "You can’t pay your whole payday out on an apartment that you did not know was going to go up sky high when you moved in.”

Lewis plans to move out when her lease is up in August.

But for Ferrell, who has called the complex home for six years, the decision is not as simple.

“Without having a job right now, I just don’t see how I can verify my income enough to move anywhere," Ferrell said.

“I really don’t understand why it’s all happening right now,” Danielle White said.

White is relatively new to the Springbrook Apartments in Kernersville.

“There’s a lot of senior citizens, and people are on fixed incomes, and they’re not going to be able to afford almost double the rent in some cases," White said.

That's exactly what Lewis is battling right now. Not enough money and having a tough time finding a new home.

“I’ve been on a waiting list for over a year at one complex,” Lewis said.

With rental offices closed to the public and property tours off limits, she's stuck between a rock and a hard place.

“You can’t get out and look for a place. You’re told to stay in,” Lewis said.

The city tells FOX8 it is legal for property managers to make large increases to rents when renovations are planned.

FOX8 reached out to Greystone Capital who bought the complex to find out how they're working with tenants. We have not yet heard back.