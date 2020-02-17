Apartment fire displaces 11 people in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Sunday night fire in Burlington left 11 people looking for somewhere else to stay, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to 1025 Grace Ave. around 7:30 p.m.

Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the apartment.

Everyone inside got out and no one was injured.

Firefighters put out the fire and estimate that the fire caused about $40,000 worth of damage.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was a malfunctioning electrical device, the fire department said.