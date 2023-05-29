DAVENPORT, Iowa — Part of an apartment building came crashing down in Iowa on Sunday evening, according to Davenport fire and police officials.

On Sunday, May 28, 2023 at approximately 4:55 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department and Davenport Police Department responded to the 324 Main Street for a report of a building collapse. (Katrina Rose, OurQuadCities.com)

At approximately 4:55 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department and Davenport Police Department responded to the 300 block of Main Street for a report of a building collapse.

Crews from Davenport Fire, Davenport Police and Davenport Public Works have been on scene to secure the surrounding area and respond to the active incident including utility disconnection.

Following the partial collapse, Fire Chief Mike Carlsten and Mayor Mike Matson offered an initial incident briefing on-site. To view that briefing, click here.

The public is asked to avoid the downtown area.

The north side of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, located at 417 N. Main St., is serving as a reunification point.