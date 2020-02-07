Antiques industry evolving to meet clientele’s needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The antique industry may be onto something when it comes to the future of brick and mortar stores.

What has worked for several antique businesses is understanding how old items take on a new meaning.

“Antiques as an investment is kind of tricky because you've got to look ahead to what the next generation might be interested in,” said Jack Gorham, the manager at Collector’s Antique Mall in Asheboro.

Collector’s Antique Mall has been in business since 1993.

Gorham says old gaming systems such as Atari 2600s and vinyl records are items of interest with different generations, including millennials.

Gorham said Pyrex dishes are popular.

“When we started, you would go to a yard sale and pick up a Pyrex dish for a dollar and you'd be lucky if you got eight dollars for it,” Gorham said.

Today, some sets sell for hundreds of dollars.

Karl Scarfo, the owner of Thrift N Antique Shop in High Point, says another reason the antique industry has been able to appeal to different audiences is because of the quality of the pieces stores acquire.

He says big box stores can’t compete with the handmade artistry found with period furniture.

However, he had to adapt when factory jobs went overseas.

“In the beginning, I was more antiques, but then I wanted to get [a] thrift and antique shop. Where people can buy also affordable furniture here, like a $50 dresser for example as opposed to something that’s $500,” he said.

Understanding the changing needs of the audience is something Cameron Lavinder keeps in mind as logistics manager of The Pink Door in Greensboro.

Lavinder says generally the store’s clientele is between the ages of 30 and 75 years old.

Lavinder, who is 30, sees an interesting way the antiques industry can appeal to millennials beyond nostalgia – particularly for those who are environmentally conscious.

“It's one of those things that we really have to ingrain in millennials that recycling is buying antiques and it is being green,” Lavinder said.

Perhaps the carbon footprint perspective could be the new frontier for what a younger generation values.