Another earthquake detected near Sparta — the 16th since Saturday

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. — Yet another earthquake was detected in Alleghany County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 2.9-magnitude quake was detected at 4:45 p.m. about two miles south-southeast of Sparta.

This is the 16th earthquake detected in the county since Saturday.

A 5.1-magnitude quake shook the region on Sunday morning, centered about two and a half miles southeast of Sparta.

Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar said the 5.1-magnitude earthquake caused widespread minor damage to homes in Sparta with structures and chimneys being knocked off.

No injuries have been reported.