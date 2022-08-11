LOS ANGELES (WGHP) — Anne Heche was reportedly under the influence of cocaine when she crashed her car into a home, according to TMZ.

Heche was reportedly driving a Blue Mini Cooper in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles when she crashed into the garage of an apartment complex on Aug. 5.

Residents at the complex say they attempted to get Heche out of the car but she drove away from the scene.

Shortly after driving away, Heche crashed into another home. This crash started a fire that engulfed the home.

Heche reportedly suffered severe burns in the fire and was taken away on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

The Los Angeles Police Department drew blood from Heche once she was admitted into the hospital and discovered the presence of cocaine, TMZ reports.

Additionally, fentanyl was also discovered in Heche’s blood. However, fentanyl is occasionally used as pain medication in hospitals and it is not yet clear if Heche had fentanyl in her system at the time of the crash.

Heche remained hospitalized on a ventilator to help her breathe and faced surgery Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

“Shortly after the accident, Anne became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition,” spokeswoman Heather Duffy Boylston said in an email. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

Heche’s condition has not improved in the days since, she remains in critical condition.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the LAPD is investigating Heche for felony DUI as the woman inside of the struck home was injured in the crash and required medical treatment.