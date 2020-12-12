Animals left outside in freezing temperatures in Guilford County

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Staff at a local animal hospital found a cat abandoned outside the clinic in frigid temperatures early Thursday morning.

“It’s something that happens kind of frequently,” said Dr. Rebecca Slivka, of Northwood Animal Hospital. “We’re coming in, we’re prepared for a busy day where we have appointments and emergencies and then now we have this kind of this poor animal that’s just been left that we’re going to have to try to do the best thing for it.”

Slivka, who oversees Northwood Animal Hospital, is heartbroken every time she finds a box or a crate left outside the clinic.

“We’d rather be contacted and asked for help on what to do rather than just have the pet be left by themselves,” Slivka said.

Hypothermia, frostbite or even death — some of the dangers Slivka says can happen when animals that aren’t used to being outside are left to freeze.

It’s a problem High Point Animal Control is well aware of.

“The situation at Northwood is an ongoing issue. We just haven’t caught who’s doing it. We’ve been out there at least four times. Sometimes it’s one cat, sometimes it’s multiple cats,” Animal Control Officer Holly Lackey said.

Slivka believes it’s the same person leaving animals behind. She doesn’t think it’s out of cruelty but wishes she could talk to the person to educate them about why it’s not OK to leave animals outside the office and to instead call animal control or the Guilford County Animal Shelter.

“We kind of wish that she would reach out to us through email, calling us, stopping by so that we could just kind of educate the person on a better way to handle this situation,” Slivka said.

There was another instance of animal dumping this week at the Cat Clinic in Greensboro. A receptionist tells FOX8 two cats were left in carriers by the dumpster in freezing temperatures. Fortunately, they were found quickly and weren’t left in the cold too long. They’re still at the clinic and are up for adoption. Dumping animals is a class 2 misdemeanor in North Carolina and can result in fines or even time in jail for repeat offenders.