Analyst reports 68% of North Carolina’s gas stations are out of fuel, 2nd highest number across affected states

Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021. Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

(WGHP) — North Carolina continues to face widespread gas outages after a ransomware attack forced the Colonial Pipeline to shut down and sparked a wave of panic buying across the East Coast, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, De Haan listed out the affected states and what percentage of their gas stations had run dry.

Topping the list, 73% of gas stations in Washington D.C. were out of gas, followed by North Carolina at 68%.

These were the only two regions with more than 2/3 of stations reporting outages.

Below is De Haan’s full list of states by percentage of stations without gas:

Washington, D.C. — 73%

North Carolina — 68%

South Carolina — 52%

Virginia — 52%

Georgia — 48%

Maryland — 36%

Tennessee — 33%

Florida — 30%

Alabama — 9%

Mississippi — 7%

West Virginia — 6%

Delaware — 4%

Kentucky — 3%

New Jersey — 1%

Louisiana — 0%

Texas — 0%