Analyst reports 68% of North Carolina’s gas stations are out of fuel, 2nd highest number across affected states

(WGHP) — North Carolina continues to face widespread gas outages after a ransomware attack forced the Colonial Pipeline to shut down and sparked a wave of panic buying across the East Coast, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, De Haan listed out the affected states and what percentage of their gas stations had run dry.
Topping the list, 73% of gas stations in Washington D.C. were out of gas, followed by North Carolina at 68%.
These were the only two regions with more than 2/3 of stations reporting outages.
Below is De Haan’s full list of states by percentage of stations without gas:
Washington, D.C. — 73%
North Carolina — 68%
South Carolina — 52%
Virginia — 52%
Georgia — 48%
Maryland — 36%
Tennessee — 33%
Florida — 30%
Alabama — 9%
Mississippi — 7%
West Virginia — 6%
Delaware — 4%
Kentucky — 3%
New Jersey — 1%
Louisiana — 0%
Texas — 0%