An environment rich with opportunity; Forge Greensboro inspires entrepreneurs and artists alike

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Encouraging entrepreneurs, growing businesses and helping people transition into new jobs. It sounds like a mighty task for just one place, but the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro believes that “The Forge” is just the place.

“On the surface The Forge is like a gym for makers, people pay month to month and get 24 hour access to the space, but a lot of people use it leverage it as an economic engine development,” Joe Rotondi says.

Rotondi is the Executive Director and he’s seen this maker’s space transform from an idea, to signing up 40 paying members, to something much bigger.

Now, The Forge is buzzing with activity. It’s an environment rich with opportunity.

Forge Greensboro is located at 219 West Lewis Street, right in Downtown Greensboro (near Dram & Draught). For more information about our Community Foundations, visit the Community tab on www.myfox8.com