Americans evacuated from cruise ship in Japan are on flights back home after quarantine due to coronavirus fears

Americans evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan are finally on their way home, leaving behind hundreds of other nationalities still stuck onboard.

The two charter planes have taken off from a Tokyo airport.

This is after almost two weeks of quarantine on the Diamond Princess

The ship is home to the highest concentration of the novel coronavirus outside mainland China.

Many passengers are still trapped onboard.

This group of Americans that was finally allowed to leave will face yet another quarantine once they're back on u-s soil.

Meantime, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has swelled to nearly 70,000 worldwide.

And the death toll has climbed to 1,670.

Most of the victims remain in the epicenter of the outbreak in mainland China.

There are over 300 passengers from the Diamond Princess who are flying back on two American charter planes, a State Department said.

“Together, these planes carried over 300 passengers, primarily US citizens,” the spokesperson said.

In its communications to passengers on the Diamond Princess on Saturday, the US embassy in Tokyo said that American citizens would be able to bring their non-American immediate relatives.

