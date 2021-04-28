American, Delta airlines to resume offering nonstop flights from PTI airport in Greensboro to LaGuardia Airport in New York

Piedmont Triad International Airport

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Flying up to New York will be a little easier now that two airlines will soon resume nonstop flights between Greensboro and the city.

Beginning June 3, American Airlines will resume nonstop flight between Piedmont Triad International Airport and LaGuardia Airport. American will offer one flight per day.

Delta Air Lines will follow on June 5, offering two flights a day.

“We have been waiting for our New York service to return,” said Piedmont Triad Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Baker. We expect our passengers will be excited about this return and to have nonstop service to New York again on two of our carriers”.

