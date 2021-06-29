AMBER Alert issued for Tennessee baby after mother fatally shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A statewide AMBER Alert was issued Monday night for a baby reported missing from Memphis after his mother was shot to death over the weekend.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said seven-month-old Braylen Hunter Clark was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Braylen Hunter Clark (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The child was believed to be with his non-custodial father, Barry Medlock, who is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder, according to investigators.

Memphis police said Braylen’s mother had been shot Sunday on Pendleton Street. She was then dropped off at Regional One Health, where she was pronounced dead, officers revealed.

Barry Medlock (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The police report lists Medlock as the suspect in the fatal shooting.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Braylen or Medlock is urged to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.