Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Florida girl

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl in Madison County, Florida.

At about 1:59 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to Deerwood Inn at 155 St. Augstine Road in Madison, Florida, near the Interstate 10 interchange of South State Road 53.

At the scene, deputies learned that 5-year-old Naomi Rose Herring was asleep in a motel room with one other child, in the care of an adult man, at about 12:30 a.m.

At 1:40 a.m., the mother returned to the room and found the door closed but unlocked. The other child and the man were both asleep, but Herring was missing.

Deputies are still searching the surrounding area with the help of a K-9 tracking team from the Florida Department of Corrections.

Naomi Herring is described as a 3-foot-tall girl weighing about 35 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black and yellow bumblebee dress and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (850) 973-4001 extension 1.