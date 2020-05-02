Amber Alert issued for abducted 6-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Amber Alert has been issued for missing six-year-old Miy’Angel Crutchfield who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Miy’Angel is 4′0 and weighs 90 pounds. She was last seen at about 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

She is missing two front teeth. Her hair is half braided, and she could be wearing pink lounge pants and a white shirt.

According say she was abducted by 22-year-old Jasmine Denise Crutchfield.

Crutchfield has a tattoo on her wrist which reads M K J S.

They could be traveling in a Silver sedan with an Ohio license plate.