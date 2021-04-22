Amber Alert issued for 7-week-old girl in Caswell County

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-week-old girl in Caswell County.

Authorities are looking for Jupiter Aria Caudle. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

There are allegedly two abductors, Jody Allan Caudle, 42, and Taylor Ann Crawford, 24.

Jody Caudle is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 172 pounds. He has brown straight medium-length hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jean jacket with black fur on the collar and black jeans. He has tattoos covering both arms.

Crawford is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown straight medium-length hair and brown eyes. North Carolina DPS said she has a tattoo of the planet Jupiter.

The suspect vehicle is reported to be a red Ford Edge with a Virginia license plate, UKN-2520.

The abduction happened in the Pelham community.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.