Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl in North Carolina

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — A 4-year-old girl has gone missing, and a suspect has been identified, according to a North Carolina Amber Alert.

Aubrey Leanne McFarland is a 4-year-old biracial girl who is about 3-feet tall and weighs 42 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

McFarland was last seen wearing a purple Shirt, black leggings, black sip up boots and pink fleece jacket.

Investigators believe the child is with Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 37. The man is described as a Black man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 161 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The missing child and suspect may be traveling on U.S. 17 north. The vehicle is a Burgundy 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with NC license tag number TCY-9075.