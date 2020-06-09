Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old girl allegedly abducted in Texas

GAINESVILLE, Texas — A 3-month-old girl was allegedly abducted in Gainesville, Texas, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Lyrik Aliyana Brown, 3 months old, disappeared Monday.

The center reports she may be with Jeremy Nathaniel Brown, 30.

“Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger,” NCMEC said in the Amber Alert.

Lyrik Brown, about 15 pounds, was last seen in a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers on it.

Jeremy Brown is described as a 5-foot-11 black man weighing about 181 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a black shirt with the Chicago bulls logo on it, as well as a pair of black and white Nike shoes.

The suspect may be driving a gray 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with Texas temporary tag 55432b6.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department at (940) 668-7777.