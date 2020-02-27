Autumn Gentry, Kole Gentry and Meadow Gentry (left to right)

Marshall Gentry

Update: The three missing Georgia children have been found safe, according to WJAX.

Original story below

ST. MARY’S, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been issued for three abducted Georgia children.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking for 5-year-old Autumn Gentry, 3-year-old Kole Gentry and 6-year-old Meadow Gentry.

The children are believed to have been abducted by their father, 26-year-old Marshall Gentry, around noon on Wednesday.

Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a black 2019 Toyota Tundra with tag RTQ7135.

The children are believed to be in extreme danger, according to the Amber Alert poster.

Anyone with information on this abduction is asked to call the GBI tip-line at 1-800-597-TIPS.