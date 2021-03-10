Amber Alert issued for 2 North Carolina children

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two abducted children in North Carolina.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh R. Redmon.

Easton is approximately 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink/blue checkered button-up shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Annsleigh is approximately 2 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with gold graphics and cream-colored pants.

Amanda J. Redman, 25, is the alleged abductor. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige sweater, multicolored leggings, and brown boots.

The children were last seen at 115 Dobson Farm Road in Statesville.

They are believed to be traveling to Augusta, Georgia, in a gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with NC license tag number HAD-6654.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 878-3100 or call 911.