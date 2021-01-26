Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl who was possibly abducted in North Carolina

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are trying to find a 10-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted by a man and a woman.

According to the Amber Alert, 10-year-old Breanne Marie Jones is a white girl who stands about 3-foot-4 and weighs about 75 pounds. She has light brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey/pink Adidas hoodie, red leggings, white Adidas tennis shoes with pink stripes and glasses.

A photo of Breanne has not been released.

Investigators say she may have been abducted by Jonathan Lewis Jones, 38, and Christina Renee Edge, 32.

Jonathan Jones is described as a white man standing 5-foot-9 and weighing about 190 pounds. He had brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, grey carpenter pants and brown boots. He has a tattoo of a cross on his left cheek, and “Breanne” tattooed to his left hand.

Christina Edge is described as a white woman standing about 5-foot-2 and weighing about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, black tennis shoes and a pink/black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (910) 592-4141 or 911.