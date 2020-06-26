Amber Alert issued after 10-month-old girl ‘forcibly taken’ by man in Tennessee, investigators say

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — A 10-month-old girl was “forcibly taken” by a man, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI is looking for 10-month-old Braelee Rayne Trapp.

Investigators say Tony Lynn Lanier Sr., 44, took Trapper in Lawrenceburg Thursday night.

Lanier was reportedly known to the family, so this is not considered to be a stranger abduction case. It is unclear in what way Lanier is connected to the family.

TBI says they could be in a black Equinox with AR tag 430-Y2K.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.

Trapp is described as weighing 18 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a diaper.

Lanier is described as 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen in dark navy pants and a dark gray shirt.

