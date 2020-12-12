Amber Alert canceled for Charlotte children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An Amber Alert has been canceled for five children in Charlotte on Saturday.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police were looking for 32-year-old Joreka Izquierdo and the five children. All have been found “in good health” in Florida.

Joreka Izquierdo and her five children have been located and in good health in Florida. Thank you for your assistance. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 12, 2020

12/12 9:30 AM – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is actively searching for five missing children in the Charlotte area. Authorities believe they may be with their mother who suffers from mental health issues. An Amber Alert has been issued.

Authorities are looking for Joreka Izquierdo, 32, and the five children. CMPS says Izquierdo suffers from mental health issues. They believe the five children may be in danger.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Uriel Baylor, 14-year-old Darnell Carden, 3-year-old King Carden, 3-year-old Queen Carden, and 2-year-old Pharoah Carden.

Our Missing Persons Unit detectives need your assistance in locating these five children and their mother. If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact 9-1-1.

#cmpd #clt #cltnews pic.twitter.com/szkIFdHHKR — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 12, 2020

CMPD says Izquierdo made statements indicating she may travel toward Miami, Florida. She is known to drive a dark blue 2011 Audi Q7 with the NC license plate: A861SP.

Anyone with information on Izquierdo and her five children is asked to call 911 immediately.

