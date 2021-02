The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress.

Missing 14-year-old Davidson County girl Savannah Childress has been found. The AMBER Alert has been canceled.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office had been asking for the public’s help finding Savannah Childress for more than a week.

Savannah had been last seen in the Canaan Church Road area of Denton on Feb. 11.