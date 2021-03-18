Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old girl found safe in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WGHP/WSPA) — An Amber Alert has been canceled after 1-year-old Royalty Grisby was located safe and returned to her mother, according to Dekalb County Police.

The alert was issued Thursday after a vehicle with the child inside was stolen from the Stone Mountain area of DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a mother was delivering Uber Eats at about 1:57 a.m. to a home in the 1200 block of Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain when her car was stolen.

Police said just after 9:30 a.m. that the vehicle was found off of Young Road in Stone Mountain. Royalty was not inside.

It is unclear where specifically Royalty was found, with police only saying she was safe.

There is no word on charges.