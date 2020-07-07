Amazon now hiring more than 1,000 full-time workers for Kernersville fulfillment center

SEATTLE, WA – JUNE 16: A portion of the sign advertising Amazon Go is seen outside the grocery store’s location on June 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Amazon is now hiring more than 1,000 full-time workers at its Kernersville fulfillment center.

The jobs add to more than 5,000 full-time employees who work for Amazon in North Carolina.

The company has a $15-an-hour minimum pay, and benefits start day one.

The upcoming facility, located at 1656 Old Greensboro Road, is more than 1 million square feet.

Amazon says employees will work alongside “innovative technologies” to pick, pack and ship larger-sized items to customers across the region.

The company has invested more than $1 billion from 2010 to 2018 into its local fulfillment center infrastructure and into compensation for North Carolina employees.

Amazon estimates that the company has contributed an additional $690 million into the state’s economy from 2010 to 2018.

For more information about available positions, visit the Amazon Jobs website. Applicants must be over 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent.