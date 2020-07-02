Amazon driver says he quit job during route, abandoned truck full of packages at gas station

A man in Michigan says he quit his job as an Amazon driver in the middle of his route.

He says he ditched his truck full of undelivered packages at a gas station — and then tweeted about it.

“I’m not encouraging them to, but if you are fed up with your job, you just gotta be fed up with it,” said Derick Lancaster, who said he is a former Amazon driver.

The tweet Lancaster shared went viral overnight.

The 22-year-old who says he used to deliver packages for Amazon says now he is having a change of heart.

“Yeah, it was immature and irresponsible on my end, but at the same time, enough is enough,” Lancaster said.

He took aim at the online retail giant with his tweet, saying, in part, “I quit Amazon. … I left the van on 12 mile and Southfield.

It’s been retweeted more than 25,000 times and has more than 218,000 likes.

Lancaster says he took a photo of the van at the gas pump and also claims he filled the tank and left the key in the ignition.

“I got irritated,” he said. “I went on Twitter. I used social media to vent my problem.”

The tweet has caused some people to have a problem with Lancaster with one commenter saying, “I can’t imagine how selfish someone has to be to abandon a van full of other people’s property. This is not OK.”

Another said, “Our daughter works at Amazon. No complaints. She loves the pay, health insurance and options for overtime.”

Lancaster said he worked 12-hour shifts, making more than 150 stops for $15.15 an hour.

“It was that I had to deliver 158, 212 and it just kept going up and up,” he said.

After missing his sister’s birthday party due to the number of deliveries, he had enough .

“She was really upset with me,” he said. “There is no set schedule.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, online orders have soared.

Amazon has received numerous complaints from overworked employees about health and safety concerns.