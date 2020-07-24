Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

SPARTA, N.C. — The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, according to a news release.

Jessica Lee, 41, of Sparta, left her home around 10 p.m. on July 12 driving a 1999 gold Ford Ranger.

The sheriff’s office has confirmed that Lee was in Charlotte around noon on July 13.

Lee was last seen wearing an orange striped top and white shorts. She has a heart and infinity symbol tattooed on her left wrist.

Lee is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

She has ties to Charlotte and Surry County, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who sees Lee is asked to call the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 372-4455.