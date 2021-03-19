Alleged Proud Boys leader from Forsyth County charged in connection to Capitol riot

A North Carolina native and alleged leader of the Proud Boys is facing several federal charges in connection to the Capitol riot.

A federal indictment accuses Charles Donohoe of conspiring to block Congress from certifying electoral votes.

The 33-year-old was arrested in Kernersville on Wednesday and has since appeared in federal court in Winston-Salem.

Several North Carolinians associated with different insurrectionary movements have been charged in the federal conspiracy case.

An Elon University professor has been documenting different hate groups and extremists for years. Anthony Crider’s lens has captured the various groups’ movements across the state.

“Over the past few years and especially over the summer and the weeks leading up there were trial runs leading up to, what would be for many of them, this finale,” Crider said.

Last November, Crider witnessed a demonstration attended by the Proud Boys in Raleigh.

“The Proud Boys are centered on the notion of sort of supporting Western culture, but also to some degree being misogynistic,” Crider said.

Several members of the Proud Boys have been charged with conspiracy in the deadly attacks on the Capitol, including Donohoe who faces six counts.

Court papers allege he communicated with other members using encrypted messaging apps to coordinate the Jan. 6 attack.

“We sort of have this perfect storm of events that leads them to find something to unite around and, in this case, it was that myth that the election was stolen, and they were the only one that could keep Trump in office somehow,” Crider said.

Since the insurrection, more reports of the Proud Boys splintering have surfaced. Crider says although the group has been relatively quiet, it doesn’t mean they’re gone for good.

“They are afraid of being arrested, they are not showing up on the street corners that sort of thing, but they are still out there, and it doesn’t mean that they’ll be quiet forever,” Crider said.

Donohoe was still being held at the Forsyth County jail with no bond as of Friday night, according to the sheriff’s office.