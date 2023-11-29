KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An alleged child predator in Kannapolis was killed by police during a shootout with authorities who were posing as an underage girl.

Authorities confirm around 1:45 p.m. deputies with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Kannapolis Police responded to a home on Bellwood Place in connection to a joint operation targeting internet crimes against children and child sex predators.

Just arrived on scene of an officer involved shooting in Kannapolis, where a suspect child predator was shot during a sting, after pulling a weapon on officers. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/HmiEvXXmyj — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) November 29, 2023

Police said the 33-year-old suspect had been chatting online with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl and arrived at the Bellwood Place location, believing he was meeting the juvenile for sex.

As he entered the house, officers attempted to place the suspect into custody, but he resisted, drew a weapon, and began firing at officers who were trying to arrest him, Kannapolis Police said.

Authorities from both agencies returned fire, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

This deadly officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.