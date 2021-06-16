Alleged Hanes Park shooter now charged in the death of grandmother and mother

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — During a news conference today, Police Chief Catrina Thompson announced that they have served murder charges against William Scott in the death of his grandmother, Glenda Snow Corriher, 84, of Winston-Salem.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that he has also been charged for murder in the death of his mother, Kimberly Scott, of Clemmons.

Scott was previously charged with attempted murder after his allegedly opened fire on a Winston-Salem police department, leading to a chase that ended in Hanes Park when Scott was shot. His injuries are not life threatening.

Subsequent investigation took deputies to Scott’s parents’ home in Clemmons where they found his mother deceased. Officers then searched Corriher’s home in Winston-Salem and found her body as well.

The family released their first public statement this morning, just hours before the charges against Scott in the killing of Corriher were announced.

It reads in part:

As a family, we are most grateful for the outpouring of concern we have received since the tragic loss of our maternal grandmother, Glenda Snow Corriher, and our wife, mother, grandmother Kim. Words cannot convey the heartache and shock we feel at all that has taken place. Our pain is compounded by the circumstances surrounding our loss. While we may never know all the reasons why this has happened, we can say that we know, now more than ever, the agony and heartbreak that failing mental health can bring to a family.